Green (ankle) is unlikely to be suspended for his part in the altercation with Domantas Sabonis (ribs) during Monday's Game 2 loss to the Kings, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Green was ejected from the contest after stepping on Sabonis, who appeared to grab Green's ankle while on the floor after fighting for an offensive rebound. Golden State's star defender has averaged 6.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.5 steals in 32.0 minutes over the first two games of the series, and with the Warriors in an 0-2 hole, losing Green for a game could be catastrophic. While it doesn't appear like Green will be suspended, it's possible he winds up on Golden State's official injury report after he requested an X-ray on his right ankle following Monday's loss.