Warriors' Draymond Green: Unlikely to play
Green (illness) will be active but won't play unless needed, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Green isn't starting Monday's matchup, and he's likely active because the Warriors only have eight other players suiting up. Eric Paschall draws the start at power forward in Green's stead.
