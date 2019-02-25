Warriors' Draymond Green: Upgraded to probable
Green (ankle) went through practice Sunday night and is probable for Monday's game against Charlotte, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.
Green was initially listed as questionable earlier in the day, but after he made it through all of Sunday evening's practice session, it appears he will, in fact, be ready to roll Monday. The Warriors should officially clear him to play closer to tipoff.
