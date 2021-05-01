Green (back) has been upgraded to probable for Saturday's game against the Rockets.
Green was initially questionable due to a bruised trapezius, but it's likely he'll play Saturday. In April, he averaged 7.8 points, 9.1 assists, 7.9 rebounds and 2.4 steals in 33.5 minutes.
