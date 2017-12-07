Warriors' Draymond Green: Upgraded to probable Friday
Green (shoulder) has been upgraded to probable for Friday's contest against the Pistons.
Green missed Wednesday's game against the Hornets due to a shoulder injury, though it appears that a one-game absence might be all he needed to recover. Green will likely see how his shoulder feels during morning shootaround, after which there will probably be an update on his status. With Stephen Curry (ankle) sidelined, Green may take on an expanded ballhandling role within the Warriors offense. In the team's first game with Curry out, Kevin Durant managed a 35-point triple-double.
