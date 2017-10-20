Warriors' Draymond Green: Upgraded to probable Friday
Green (knee) has been upgraded to probable for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Green went through a full practice Friday, so his knee has apparently improved more than expected. Regardless, more updates on his status should arrive following Friday morning's shootaround.
