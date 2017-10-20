Warriors' Draymond Green: Upgraded to probable Friday

Green (knee) has been upgraded to probable for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Green went through a full practice Friday, so his knee has apparently improved more than expected. Regardless, more updates on his status should arrive following Friday morning's shootaround.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories