Warriors' Draymond Green: Upgraded to probable Tuesday

Green (illness) has been updated to probable for Tuesday's game against the Pacers.

Green has been sidelined for the Warriors' past two games, missing the first due to a pelvic contusion and the second due to flu-like symptoms. The Warriors listing of Green as probable suggests both issues are likely behind him at this point, so expect the big man to receive clearance to play if he makes it through morning shootaround no worse for the wear. As the lone All-Star projected to suit up for Golden State on Tuesday with Kevin Durant (rib), Klay Thompson (thumb) and Stephen Curry (knee) sidelined, Green should take on a larger role as a scorer than he typically enjoys.