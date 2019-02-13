Warriors' Draymond Green: Upgraded to probable
Coach Steve Kerr called Green (knee) probable for Tuesday's tilt versus the Jazz, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Green is officially listed as questionable for the contest, but appears to be trending in the right direction. He still needs to go through warm ups successfully, but looks on track to play barring any setbacks. Expect an confirmation on his status closer to tip-off.
