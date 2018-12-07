Warriors' Draymond Green: Upgraded to questionable
Green (toe) went through morning shooting and has been upgraded to questionable for Friday's contest against Milwaukee, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Green, who was expected to make his return on the Warriors' upcoming homestand with a toe injury, has been upgraded to questionable and per reports, wants to play Friday night against the Bucks. Coach Steve Kerr indicated, however, that the 28-year-old will need at least a couple more days off, as the Warriors' staff has been extra cautious in bringing back the former second-round pick. If Green is sidelined once again, Andre Iguodala and Jonas Jerebko will likely see extended roles in Milwaukee on Friday.
