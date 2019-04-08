Warriors' Draymond Green: Vintage performance in victory
Green finished with 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists, five steals, and three blocks in 30 minutes during Sunday's 131-104 victory over the Clippers.
Green had arguably his most complete performance Sunday, producing a double-double, also adding nine assists and eight combined defensive stats. Green has quietly been playing very well over the past two weeks with production across the board on most nights. He is hitting form at just the right time of the season for the Warriors who will enter the playoffs as the number one seed in the Western Conference.
