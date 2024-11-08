Green (knee) is warming up with the intention of playing in Friday's game versus the Cavaliers, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Green is officially listed as questionable Friday due to a right knee contusion but will likely attempt to play through his injury. The 34-year-old big man is shooting 43.5 percent on 2.9 three-point attempts per contest this season.
