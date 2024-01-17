Green and the Warriors won't play Wednesday against the Jazz since the game was postponed due to a medical emergency within the Golden State coaching staff.
Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic was hospitalized due to a medical emergency Tuesday, and Wednesday's game has been called off as a result. It's not yet clear when the game will be made up, but the Warriors' next scheduled game is now Friday against Dallas.
