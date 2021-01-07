Green totaled four points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals in a loss to the Clippers on Wednesday.

Green didn't offer much scoring in the contest, but, in typical fashion, he made contributions in a variety of other areas, pacing the team in both rebounds and assists. He also played a season-high 31 minutes, so he appears to be rounding into shape after missing the first four games of the season with a foot injury.