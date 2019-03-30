Warriors' Draymond Green: Well-rounded line in overtime loss

Green registered nine points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, and four steals in 42 minutes during Friday's 131-130 overtime loss to the Timberwolves.

Green's scoring average has remained in single digits across every individual month thus far this season. However, he continues to churn out well-rounded stat lines more often than not. With the Warriors still trying to secure the top seed in the Western Conference, Green and the rest of the team's top players can likely be expected to keep earning plenty of minutes across the last couple weeks of the regular season.