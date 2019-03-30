Warriors' Draymond Green: Well-rounded line in overtime loss
Green registered nine points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, and four steals in 42 minutes during Friday's 131-130 overtime loss to the Timberwolves.
Green's scoring average has remained in single digits across every individual month thus far this season. However, he continues to churn out well-rounded stat lines more often than not. With the Warriors still trying to secure the top seed in the Western Conference, Green and the rest of the team's top players can likely be expected to keep earning plenty of minutes across the last couple weeks of the regular season.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Minimal production in loss•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Solid supplementary line•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Strong on boards in loss•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Mediocre season continues•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Another well-rounded line in win•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Flirts with triple-double•
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.