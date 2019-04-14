Warriors' Draymond Green: Well-rounded line in Saturday's win
Green totaled 17 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 121-104 Game 1 victory over the Clippers.
Green returned to the lineup after receiving the final night of the regular season off to rest his knee injury. Though he committed six turnovers, Green filled up the stat sheet, contributing in every category while earning plenty of minutes. He'll look to take better care of possession during Game 2 on Monday, but overall it was a solid showing for the 29-year-old forward.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Ready for Game 1•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Resting in regular-season finale•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Vintage performance in victory•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Turns in stellar final line•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Solid contributions in win•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Well-rounded line in overtime loss•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...