Warriors' Draymond Green: Well-rounded line in Saturday's win

Green totaled 17 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 121-104 Game 1 victory over the Clippers.

Green returned to the lineup after receiving the final night of the regular season off to rest his knee injury. Though he committed six turnovers, Green filled up the stat sheet, contributing in every category while earning plenty of minutes. He'll look to take better care of possession during Game 2 on Monday, but overall it was a solid showing for the 29-year-old forward.