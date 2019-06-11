Warriors' Draymond Green: Well-rounded line in win

Green supplied 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block across 41 minutes during the Warriors' 106-105 win over the Raptors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday.

Green was in the neighborhood of a triple-double once again and did manage his fourth double-double in the first five games of the series. Green's contributions included a key three-pointer late in the fourth quarter, a rare taste of success for him from distance during the series. With Kevin Durant (calf/Achilles) now sidelined once more, Green's efforts figure to be pivotal to the Warriors securing a series-tying win in Game on Thursday night.

