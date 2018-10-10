Warriors' Draymond Green: Will be ready for opener

Green (knee), according to coach Steve Kerr, will be ready for Tuesday's regular-season opener against the Thunder, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Green has been battling a knee injury for about a week, which seemed to be putting his availability for opening night into question. He won't play during Wednesday's preseason contest against the Lakers, but will practice Thursday with the intention of playing in the Warriors' final preseason game Friday, also against the Lakers.