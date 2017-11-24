Warriors' Draymond Green: Will be rested Friday

Green will not play in Friday's game against the Bulls for rest purposes, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic Chicago reports.

With the Warriors facing a weaker opponent in the Bulls on Friday and starting a stretch where they'll be playing three games in four nights, the team will give Green the night off. With Kevin Durant (ankle) also not playing Friday, Golden State will be light on frontcourt depth, likely resulting in more minutes for Andre Iquodala, Omri Casspi and Patrick McCaw.