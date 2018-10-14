Warriors' Draymond Green: Will be restricted for first few games

Green's minutes will likely be restricted for the "first few games", Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Coach Steve Kerr mention after practice Sunday that he will likely have a minutes restriction on Green (knee) for the first few games of the season. It's not clear, however, how severe the restriction will be. Forwards Kevon Looney, Andre Iguodala and Jordan Bell may see more minutes as a result.

