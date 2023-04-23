Green won't start Sunday's Game 4 against the Kings, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Green was suspended for Golden State's Game 3 win for his antics in Game 2, and he'll receive a demotion during his return to action. Despite coming off the bench, Green figures to still play a prominent role Sunday and will presumably be the primary defender on Domantas Sabonis during key moments. The defensive-minded forward averaged 6.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 32.0 minutes per game during the first two matchups of the opening-round series.