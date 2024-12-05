Green (calf) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Houston.
Green was scheduled for an MRI on Wednesday, although results have yet to be shared. Thursday's contest represents the front half of a back-to-back set, with Minnesota coming to town Friday, so Green's left calf tightness will likely be handled with an abundance of caution. Stephen Curry (ankle management) will also be inactive Thursday.
