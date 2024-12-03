Green (calf) will not play Tuesday against the Nuggets.
Coach Steve Kerr hinted Monday that Green would probably miss this contest, and now there's official confirmation from the injury report. The Warriors are likely to use a committee approach to absorb Green's minutes, with guys such as Jonathan Kuminga, Kyle Anderson and Andrew Wiggins possibly offering more upside than they usually do. Green should be considered questionable for Thursday's game against Houston.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Considered doubtful for Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Hands out seven dimes Saturday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Gets sixth technical in loss•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Available Saturday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Likely to play Saturday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Ejected late Friday•