Green (back) is available to play against the Suns on Saturday.

Green has missed four of 11 games in December due to back and ankle issues and was sidelined for Friday's loss to the Clippers, but he will play Saturday. Green is averaging 8.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals over 28.3 minutes per game this season.