Green (illness) will play Friday against the Hawks.
Following a one-game absence due to an illness, Green will be back Friday. This month, the veteran has averaged 7.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks in 32.1 minutes.
