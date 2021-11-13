Green (thigh) is good to go for Friday's matchup with the Bulls, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
Green is nursing a bruised left thigh that he sustained in Wednesday's victory over the Timberwolves. Barring any setbacks, look for the veteran big man to take on his usual workload against the Bulls.
