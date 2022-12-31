Green (foot) is good to go for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Green was listed as probable, so his availability was to be expected. He should continue to start and hold a larger role in the Warriors' offense with Steph Curry (shoulder) and Andrew Wiggins (illness) sidelined.
