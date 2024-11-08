Green (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.
Green went unscathed through warm-ups, so he'll be available Friday and should handle his regular workload. The veteran is averaging 8.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 blocks per game this season.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Warming up against Cleveland•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Iffy for Friday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Shines in win Monday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Tallies first double-double•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Records season-high 14 points•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Quiet in loss•