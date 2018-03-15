Warriors' Draymond Green: Will play Friday vs. Kings
Green (shoulder) will return to the lineup for Friday's game against the Kings, Mark Medina of the Mercury News reports.
Green sat out Wednesday's contest with a sore right shoulder, but as expected, the absence was merely precautionary. He's now been cleared to return ahead of Friday's game and should immediately slot back in to his typical starting power forward role. Unless otherwise reported, Green should see a full workload, which means fantasy owners can go ahead and activate him as usual. With Green back, Kevon Looney will head back to a bench role, while guys like Jordan Bell and Omri Casspi see less minutes in the frontcourt as well.
