Warriors' Draymond Green: Will play Friday vs. Lakers
Green (shoulder) will play in Friday's game against the Lakers, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.
As expected, Green will return to action Friday night after being sidelined for four straight games with a shoulder injury. Green is expected to return to the starting lineup with no restrictions, which will likely move Javale McGee back to a role off the bench and result in the likes of Omri Casspi and Kevon Looney seeing reduced roles in the frontcourt.
