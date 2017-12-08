Warriors' Draymond Green: Will play Friday
Green (shoulder) has been cleared to play during Friday's matchup against the Pistons, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Green missed Wednesday's contest against the Hornets, but a one-game absence is all he needed to recover. With Stephen Curry (ankle) out, Green may take on additional ballhandling duties and makes for an enticing DFS option.
