Warriors' Draymond Green: Will play Monday vs. Kings
Green (foot) will play in Monday's matchup with the Kings, Anthony Slater of The Atheltic reports.
Green was dealing with a right foot contusion, but after testing it out during shootaround, feels good enough to take the court. With both Kevin Durant (ankle) and Steph Curry (hand) sitting out, and Andre Iguodala (knee) unlikely to play, Green should see a hefty workload and will also see a bump in usage as one of the top playmakers left on the floor. Look for Green to start and play without restrictions Monday.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Questionable to play Monday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Will be rested Friday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Fills out stat sheet in modest fashion•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Scores season-high 20 in Monday's win•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Double-doubles with five blocks•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Scores season-high 18 in Monday's win•
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...