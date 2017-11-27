Warriors' Draymond Green: Will play Monday vs. Kings

Green (foot) will play in Monday's matchup with the Kings, Anthony Slater of The Atheltic reports.

Green was dealing with a right foot contusion, but after testing it out during shootaround, feels good enough to take the court. With both Kevin Durant (ankle) and Steph Curry (hand) sitting out, and Andre Iguodala (knee) unlikely to play, Green should see a hefty workload and will also see a bump in usage as one of the top playmakers left on the floor. Look for Green to start and play without restrictions Monday.