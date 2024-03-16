Green (back) will play Saturday against the Lakers.
Green is all set to return after being held out of Wednesday's game versus Dallas. Coach Steve Kerr didn't mention any restrictions for Green ahead of tipoff. The forward is averaging 7.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals through six March appearances.
