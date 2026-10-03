Green will play in Sunday's preseason game against the Clippers, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.

Head coach Steve Kerr stated Green, Stephen Curry and Al Horford would all be available for the preseason opener. However, all three will only play in the first half and be on the floor "around 12-16 minutes." Green most recently averaged 8.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists over 27.5 minutes in 68 regular-season games in 2025-26. While his production has remained the same for the most part in the last few seasons, his numbers could improve, considering Jimmy Butler (knee) will miss the start of the 2026-27 campaign. In addition, it's unknown if Kristaps Porzingis (undisclosed) will be ready to go for opening night.