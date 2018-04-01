Warriors' Draymond Green: Will play Sunday

Green (elbow) is active for Sunday's tilt against the Suns.

Green filled out the stat sheet Saturday against the Kings, piling up eight points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and seven assists in 34 minutes. Nothing would suggest that he is in line for any less of a workload Sunday against the Suns, but if he sees limited minutes, Kevon Looney and David West would be in line for increased workloads.