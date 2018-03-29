Warriors' Draymond Green: Will play Thursday vs. Bucks
Green (illness) will play in Thursday's game against the Bucks.
Green missed the last three games with an illness, but felt good following Thursday's morning shootaround and has now been given the green light to return to the court. Look for Green to take back his starting power forward role, which should send Jordan Bell back to the bench and means less minutes for the likes of Bell, Kevon Looney and David West. Green isn't reported to be on any sort of restrictions, so fantasy owners should feel comfortable activating him as usual.
