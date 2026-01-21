Green (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.

Green was held out of Monday's win over the Heat due to a sprained right ankle, though he'll shed his questionable tag and return to action in the second leg of this back-to-back set. The veteran big man has averaged 10.0 points, 5.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds in 25.6 minutes per game over eight January appearances.