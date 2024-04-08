Green (back) isn't listed on Golden State's injury report for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.
Green left Sunday's win over Utah in the third quarter due to an apparent back injury, but he should full go Tuesday. Over his last 13 appearances, Green has averaged 7.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.7 steals in 27.8 minutes per game.
