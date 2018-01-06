Warriors' Draymond Green: Will play vs. Clips

Green (knee) will play Saturday against the Clippers, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Warriors listed a number of players on their initial injury report but, as expected, only Kevin Durant will sit out Saturday. Green played 38 minutes and had a triple-double last time out against the Rockets on Thursday.

