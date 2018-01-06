Warriors' Draymond Green: Will play vs. Clips
Green (knee) will play Saturday against the Clippers, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The Warriors listed a number of players on their initial injury report but, as expected, only Kevin Durant will sit out Saturday. Green played 38 minutes and had a triple-double last time out against the Rockets on Thursday.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Probable Saturday with knee soreness•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Triple-doubles in Thursday's victory•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Records eighth double-double of season in win•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Will play Wednesday vs. Dallas•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Questionable Wednesday with ankle sprain•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Ejected Saturday•
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...