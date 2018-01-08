Warriors' Draymond Green: Will play vs. Nuggets

Green (knee) is available to play in Monday's game against the Nuggets.

Green was tagged as probable for the second straight game, but he will play and shouldn't be facing any limitations due to the knee injury that has caused him to show up on the injury report. Green is averaging 14.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game since the start of the new year.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories