Coach Steve Kerr said Green (ankle) practiced fully Tuesday and will play Wednesday against Portland, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

It doesn't look like the ankle injury that Green picked up in Sunday's loss to the Lakers will force him to miss any time, as it was just a slight tweak. The 30-year-old will look to continue into March his strong play from February, when he averaged 6.8 points on 43.0 percent shooting, 7.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game over the course of the month.