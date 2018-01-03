Warriors' Draymond Green: Will play Wednesday vs. Dallas

Green (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.

Green reportedly tweaked his ankle during practice Tuesday, but it's clearly nothing too serious, as he's now been cleared to play in Wednesday's contest. Look for Green to take on his typical starting role at power forward and the Warriors aren't currently reporting any restrictions, so a full workload can be expected. Season-long owners should go ahead and activate Green, though he'll come with a slight risk for those in DFS contests.