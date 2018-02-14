Warriors' Draymond Green: Will play Wednesday vs. Portland

Green (finger) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Mark Medina of the Mercury News reports.

Green was forced to sit out Monday's game against the Suns with a sprained left index finger, but as expected, he'll return to the lineup after just a one-game absence. Look for Green to take on his typical spot in the starting lineup at power forward and he should have no restrictions on his workload. Green's return will send Omri Casspi back to a bench role, while Kevon Looney and David West are candidates to lose a few minutes as well.