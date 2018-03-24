Warriors' Draymond Green: Will return Sunday

Green (pelvis) will play in the Warriors' Sunday matchup with the Jazz, Melissa Rohlin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Green was sidelined for Friday's victory over the Hawks, but will make a quick return Sunday. Kevin Durant (ribs) has already been ruled out, while Steph Curry (knee) and Klay Thompson (thumb) are unlikely to suit up, so the do-it-all power forward will presumably see a heavy workload in the contest.