Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Tuesday that Green has been fined for last week's practice altercation and will return to team activities Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Green will be available for Friday's preseason matchup with the Nuggets on Friday and the team's season opener Oct. 18 versus the Lakers. The former Defensive Player of the Year will have spent less than a week away from the team and will not receive any official punishment outside of a fine. Green is obviously a crucial part of the Warriors' success and should be a valuable fantasy asset this season.