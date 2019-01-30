Warriors' Draymond Green: Will return vs. Philly

Green will return to the lineup Thursday against Philadelphia, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.

Green was held out of Monday's blowout win over Indiana for maintenance purposes, but he practiced Wednesday and will be back in the starting lineup Thursday night. Prior to resting, Green had averaged 8.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.8 steals over his last five games.

