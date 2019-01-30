Warriors' Draymond Green: Will return vs. Philly
Green will return to the lineup Thursday against Philadelphia, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.
Green was held out of Monday's blowout win over Indiana for maintenance purposes, but he practiced Wednesday and will be back in the starting lineup Thursday night. Prior to resting, Green had averaged 8.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.8 steals over his last five games.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Will be rested Monday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Season-high 14 dimes in win•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Dishes 13 assists in Tuesday's win•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Excels in non-offensive categories•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Near triple-double in OT loss•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Well-rounded complementary numbers•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...