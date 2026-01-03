Head coach Steve Kerr said Friday that Green (rest) will play in Saturday's game against the Jazz, Kenzo Fukuda of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Green sat out Friday's 131-94 loss to the Thunder for rest purposes, though he'll return for the second leg of this back-to-back set. In 10 outings during December, the veteran big man averaged 9.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.0 steals in 23.8 minutes per game. With Green set to return Saturday, fewer minutes will be available for Trayce Jackson-Davis, who logged 24 minutes against Oklahoma City.