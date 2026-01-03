Warriors' Draymond Green: Will suit up Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Steve Kerr said Friday that Green (rest) will play in Saturday's game against the Jazz, Kenzo Fukuda of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Green sat out Friday's 131-94 loss to the Thunder for rest purposes, though he'll return for the second leg of this back-to-back set. In 10 outings during December, the veteran big man averaged 9.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.0 steals in 23.8 minutes per game. With Green set to return Saturday, fewer minutes will be available for Trayce Jackson-Davis, who logged 24 minutes against Oklahoma City.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Won't play Friday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Teases triple-double on NYE•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Modest performance in win•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Pops for season-high 21 in OT loss•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Quiet in win•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Ejected Saturday•