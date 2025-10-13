Warriors' Draymond Green: Won't go Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Green will not play in Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers for rest purposes, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Green will get the night off Tuesday after logging two points, four assists, two steals and one rebound in 22 minutes during Sunday's 126-116 preseason loss to the Lakers. Al Horford (rest) will return to the lineup and be the main beneficiary in Green's absence.
