Green is out for Friday's game versus the Pacers due to a back injury.
Green will sit out the second leg of Golden State's back-to-back Friday due to an issue with the left L5-s1 disc in his back. Kyle Anderson will likely receive increased playing time in his absence. Green's next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Toronto.
