Green (conditioning) is listed as out for Saturday's game versus the Bucks.
Green will miss another game Saturday after being reinstated from his suspension due to returning to competition conditioning. Dario Saric and Johnathan Kuminga should continue to receive increased minutes in his absence. Green's next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Memphis.
