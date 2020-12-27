Green (foot) won't play Sunday against the Bulls or Tuesday against the Pistons, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Green had already been ruled out for Sunday's contest due to right foot soreness, but coach Steve Kerr revealed that he won't play during the Warriors' current road trip. Since the team wants to build his conditioning back up, his next chance to play will now be Jan. 1 against the Trail Blazers.